Whether you are a parent, teacher or teaching staff or have a strong view either way, take part in our survey.

The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has said he wants primary schools to begin opening from June 1.

But the National Education Union’s Kevin Courtney wants parents and teachers to be “absolutely clear” about the “level of safety”.

Ahead of a meeting with the chief scientific adviser, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer, Mr Courtney told the BBC: “We want to hear what the science is. We want to know how much children transmit to one another and to adults.”