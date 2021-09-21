Published: 8:39 AM September 21, 2021

Historic England is asking people in Cambridgeshire to share what they love about their local high street on social media – whether it’s a favourite café to meet friends or a shop that’s part of the weekend routine.

These stories will come together to build a national picture of what makes high streets so special and to learn what matters most when it comes to their future.

In a recent YouGov survey, 73 per cent of people said that their local high street is important to them while 54 per cent feel pessimistic about their local high street’s future.

Historic England is working to secure the future of more than 60 historic high streets across England as part of the government-funded £95million High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme.

In the East of England there are six HSHAZ schemes through which Historic England is working with local partners to transform and restore disused and dilapidated buildings into new homes, shops, work places and community spaces, restoring local historic character and improving public realm.

It is hoped that by finding out what people value about their high street, this can shape what it will look like in the future.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Throughout history high streets have been our gathering places; centres of commerce, conversation and community. They help make where we live unique and special.

“Nearly half of all high streets were built before 1919. They are one of the most visited and enjoyed types of heritage in the country, a connection to our past and a key to our future.

“We know they are struggling, and their future is uncertain, and we think this is a timely moment to ask people about their future and consider the part we can all play in supporting these important places.”

The conversation will take place on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn from Monday September 20 until Sunday September 26.



To share what you love about the high street use #HighStreetLove via @HistoricEngland on Twitter and Instagram, www.facebook.com/HistoricEngland or https://www.linkedin.com/company/historicengland