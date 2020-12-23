What can stay open and what has to close in Tier 4?
Published: 4:30 PM December 23, 2020
The following businesses must close:
- Non-essential retail - these venues can continue to be able to operate click-and-collect and delivery services
- Hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs; with the exception of providing food and drink for takeaway (until 11pm), click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery
- Accommodation such as hotels, hostels, guest houses and campsites, except for specific circumstances
- Leisure centres and indoor gyms, indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor riding centres, and indoor climbing walls
- Entertainment venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums and galleries, casinos, amusement arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, go-karting venues
- Indoor play and soft play centres
- Personal care facilities.
The following businesses can remain open:
- Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences
- Market stalls selling essential retail
- Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses
- Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses
- Funeral directors
- Laundrettes and dry cleaners
- Medical and dental services
- Vets and pet shops
- Agricultural supplies shops
- Mobility and disability support shops
- Outdoor playgrounds
- Outdoor gym, pools, sports courts and facilities
- Golf courses
- Outdoor riding centres
