What can stay open and what has to close in Tier 4?

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:30 PM December 23, 2020   
Huntingdonshire will go into Tier 4 from 00.01 on Boxing Day.

The following businesses must close: 

  • Non-essential retail - these venues can continue to be able to operate click-and-collect and delivery services
  • Hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs; with the exception of providing food and drink for takeaway (until 11pm), click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery
  • Accommodation such as hotels, hostels, guest houses and campsites, except for specific circumstances
  • Leisure centres and indoor gyms, indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor riding centres, and indoor climbing walls
  • Entertainment venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums and galleries, casinos, amusement arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, go-karting venues
  • Indoor play and soft play centres 
  • Personal care facilities.

The following businesses can remain open: 

  • Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences
  • Market stalls selling essential retail
  • Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses
  • Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses
  • Funeral directors
  • Laundrettes and dry cleaners
  • Medical and dental services
  • Vets and pet shops
  • Agricultural supplies shops
  • Mobility and disability support shops
  • Outdoor playgrounds
  • Outdoor gym, pools, sports courts and facilities
  • Golf courses
  • Outdoor riding centres

