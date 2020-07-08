The Government announced today that VAT is to be cut for six months for all businesses in the hospitality, accommodation and attractions industries, including up to 560 in the Huntingdon constituency.

The public are also being urged to ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ with the introduction of a new voucher scheme to encourage people to support local restaurants throughout August

The Chancellor has announced a much-needed boost for tourism and hospitality businesses in Huntingdonshire, as part of his summer economic update to kickstart the economy post-coronavirus.

Mr Djanogly, has welcomed the measures, which will see VAT for hospitality, accommodation and attraction businesses cut from 20 per cent to five per cent for six months. The move is designed to support the sectors which have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, helping businesses to recover and boosting the number of jobs across the country. Up to 560 businesses could stand to benefit from the measures in the Huntingdon constituency alone.

He told The Hunts Post: “We should not underestimate how difficult recent months have been for many businesses in Huntingdonshire. Now that the virus is coming under control, we must turn our attention to creating and protecting jobs.

“With pubs, restaurants and cafes reopening in St Ives, St Neots, Huntingdon, Godmanchester and our villages I hope that many people in Huntingdonshire will answer the call to ‘Eat Out to Help Out’. This fantastic new voucher scheme, along with the cut in VAT, is the much-needed lifeline many of our local businesses have been calling for.

“Our plan for jobs will turn our national recovery into millions of stories of personal renewal – as the Government continues to stand squarely behind people, businesses and our economy.”

The voucher scheme means the Government will pay for up to 50 per cent of people’s meals out at restaurants, pubs and cafes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August. The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme will entitle everyone to a discount of up to 50 per cent on their meal, up to a maximum of £10 per person. Businesses can claim the money back from the Government, which will be paid in five working days. Up to 230 businesses in the Huntingdon constituency could benefit from the move.