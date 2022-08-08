Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Weather

Gallery

No water relief for depleted rivers and reservoirs with another heatwave forecast

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 5:35 PM August 8, 2022
Grafham Water show signs of low water levels

Grafham Water show signs of low water levels - Credit: Terry Harris / Tim Scrivener

The low water levels in Huntingdonshire's rivers and reservoirs look set to continue, with the Met Office reporting that another heatwave is forecast to build this week.

Dryness will continue and provide no relief for parched land and depleted rivers, including Grafham Water Reservoir, which is "currently sitting at 75 per cent full".

The water levels in Grafham have dropped low enough that perviously submerged debris and items can now be seen

The water levels in Grafham Water have dropped low enough that previously submerged debris and items can now be seen - Credit: Terry Harris / Tim Scrivener

Anglian Water reiterates that there are no plans for hosepipe bans across the region at the current time and that the average water levels for all reservoirs remain stable.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: "Our underground aquifers are in reasonable shape too, at around average or just below average for the time of year. 

The surface in Grafham Water is dry enough that it is beginning to show signs of cracks

The surface in Grafham Water is dry enough that it is beginning to show signs of cracks - Credit: Terry Harris / Tim Scrivener

"But we’re watching river levels very closely right now, as things can change quickly, and the forecast for this month remains dry and warm."

Anglian Water has said that the Grafham Water Reservoir water level is currently 75 per cent full

Anglian Water has said that the Grafham Water Reservoir water level is currently 75 per cent full - Credit: Terry Harris / Tim Scrivener

According to the Met Office, hot weather will be building throughout the week, likely to peak on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will not be as extreme as experienced in July.

With little rainfall predicted, especially in the south, Anglian Water is "urging people to step up and save water now".

Met Office
Cambridgeshire Weather
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Malcolm Boyle was sentenced to six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 2.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for St Neots man described as 'exceptionally dangerous'

Alexander Gilham

person
Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sentenced after DNA found on drugs in a Huntingdon home

Alexander Gilham

person
The B1514 Brampton Road is closed in the daytime on August 6

B1514 Brampton Road closure extended for Saturday

Alexander Gilham

person