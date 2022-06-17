Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Weather

Rain to replace searing heat in Cambourne as Strawberries and Creem begins

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:57 PM June 17, 2022
File picture: A rainy festival

Cambridgeshire's searing heat in excess of 30C is set to be replaced with clouds and some rain in time for Strawberries and Creem festival (File picture) - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Despite hot and sunny weather over Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire today, cooler weather is forecast for Strawberries and Creem this weekend.

Official Met Office readings show that the mercury hit 30C at Bedford and 31C at Marham, Norfolk before 5pm today (Friday, June 17).

Sunshine over Childerley Orchard last weekend (June 12) when Trevor Nelson played The Cambridge Club

Sunshine over Childerley Orchard last weekend (June 12) when Trevor Nelson played The Cambridge Club - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

But the Met Office forecast shows that weather will be cooler over the weekend - with highs of 18C in Cambourne on Saturday and Sunday.

Clear skies and hot sunshine is set to be replaced with cloud in time for Strawberries and Creem, which takes place at Childerley Orchard on June 18 and 19.

Along with cloud, the Met Office forecast shows rain is expected over the orchard between 1pm and 5pm.

Despite this, the remainder of the weekend is set to be dry, with sunshine returning towards the end of Sunday.

The festival, now in its eighth year, features headliners including Mabel, Tems, Knucks and David Rodigan.

Main headliner Lil Wayne was denied entry into the UK, and has been replaced by Fast and Furious star LUDACRIS on Saturday, June 18.

Mabel, pictured here at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry, is on the bill at Strawberries and Creem (June 18-19)

Mabel, pictured here at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry, is on the bill at Strawberries and Creem this weekend (June 18-19) - Credit: Ian West/PA

LUDACRIS has replaced Lil Wayne as the Strawberries and Creem 2022 headliner

LUDACRIS has replaced Lil Wayne as the Strawberries and Creem 2022 headliner - Credit: Ian West/PA

Today's hot weather has prompted warnings by the UK Health Security Agency, which issued a Level Three heat-health warning for Friday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Longsands Principal Neil Owen is standing down
  2. 2 Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist
  3. 3 St Neots café to close its doors for good
  1. 4 Major safety shake-up pledge for guided busway
  2. 5 Warning issued after Morrisons chicken products found to contain glass
  3. 6 24-year-old knife attacker jailed after victim's arm and hand amputated
  4. 7 LUDACRIS to headline Strawberries and Creem after Lil Wayne denied UK entry
  5. 8 St Ives couple grew cannabis with a street value of up to £500k
  6. 9 A tipple before bedtime is the secret of long life says 100-year-old Hilda
  7. 10 St Neots-based company shares stories as it marks 50th anniversary

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion."

You can send us your pictures in the sunshine at cambslivenews@archant.co.uk.

Punting in the Cambridge sunshine on Thursday (June 16)

Punting in the Cambridge sunshine on Thursday (June 16) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Last weekend, Childerley Orchard hosted The Cambridge Club Festival, with main headliner Diana Ross.

Pictures showed dry and sunny weather, which continued throughout much of this week.

Diana Ross played The Cambridge Club at Childerley Orchard, Cambourne on Sunday, June 12

Diana Ross played The Cambridge Club at Childerley Orchard, Cambourne on Sunday, June 12 - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

Cambridgeshire Weather
Music
Cambs Live News
Cambourne News
Huntingdon News
Royston News

Don't Miss

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dead cat was found inside this black Berghaus rucksack

RSPCA

'Distressing' find as dead cat in weighted bag pulled from River Great Ouse

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A knife, multiple black bags and plastic evidence bags on a police car bonnet.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Museum curator Stuart Orme and antiques expert Eric Knowles who visited the Cromwell Museum for Bargain Hunt.

Bargain Hunt fans will see Huntingdon location on Friday's programme

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
More than 30 partners gathered at the Godmanchester Mill Steps to celebrate the completion of the project.

Huntingdonshire District Council | Gallery

Newly completed Godmanchester Mill Steps project showcases its...

Alexander Gilham

person