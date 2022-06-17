Cambridgeshire's searing heat in excess of 30C is set to be replaced with clouds and some rain in time for Strawberries and Creem festival (File picture) - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Despite hot and sunny weather over Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire today, cooler weather is forecast for Strawberries and Creem this weekend.

Official Met Office readings show that the mercury hit 30C at Bedford and 31C at Marham, Norfolk before 5pm today (Friday, June 17).

Sunshine over Childerley Orchard last weekend (June 12) when Trevor Nelson played The Cambridge Club - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

But the Met Office forecast shows that weather will be cooler over the weekend - with highs of 18C in Cambourne on Saturday and Sunday.

Clear skies and hot sunshine is set to be replaced with cloud in time for Strawberries and Creem, which takes place at Childerley Orchard on June 18 and 19.

Along with cloud, the Met Office forecast shows rain is expected over the orchard between 1pm and 5pm.

Despite this, the remainder of the weekend is set to be dry, with sunshine returning towards the end of Sunday.

The festival, now in its eighth year, features headliners including Mabel, Tems, Knucks and David Rodigan.

Main headliner Lil Wayne was denied entry into the UK, and has been replaced by Fast and Furious star LUDACRIS on Saturday, June 18.

Mabel, pictured here at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry, is on the bill at Strawberries and Creem this weekend (June 18-19) - Credit: Ian West/PA

LUDACRIS has replaced Lil Wayne as the Strawberries and Creem 2022 headliner - Credit: Ian West/PA

Today's hot weather has prompted warnings by the UK Health Security Agency, which issued a Level Three heat-health warning for Friday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion."

You can send us your pictures in the sunshine at cambslivenews@archant.co.uk.

Punting in the Cambridge sunshine on Thursday (June 16) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Last weekend, Childerley Orchard hosted The Cambridge Club Festival, with main headliner Diana Ross.

Pictures showed dry and sunny weather, which continued throughout much of this week.