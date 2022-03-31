Gallery
Pictures show flurries of snowfall across Cambridgeshire
As predicted, snow has began to fall in Cambridgeshire.
Despite sunny spells and high temperatures earlier in the week, wintry showers which were forecast by the Met Office have come true.
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for ice across some areas of Cambridgeshire.
A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "People should expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries
"Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times."
Snow has fallen across Cambridgeshire in Huntingdon, Ely, Peterborough and across Fenland.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit warned drivers to take care while driving in the conditions.
They said: "Snow is starting to fall in Cambridgeshire and appears to be getting heavier, take care when travelling and plan longer for your journey."
Here's a first look at some beautiful pictures of winter wonderland in Cambs.
