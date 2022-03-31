Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Pictures show flurries of snowfall across Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Published: 9:59 AM March 31, 2022
Wintry showers in Wisbech this morning (March 31). 

Wintry showers in Wisbech this morning (March 31). - Credit: Click Therapy CIC

As predicted, snow has began to fall in Cambridgeshire. 

Despite sunny spells and high temperatures earlier in the week, wintry showers which were forecast by the Met Office have come true. 

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for ice across some areas of Cambridgeshire. 

A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "People should expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries

"Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times."

Snow has fallen across Cambridgeshire in Huntingdon, Ely, Peterborough and across Fenland. 

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit warned drivers to take care while driving in the conditions.

They said: "Snow is starting to fall in Cambridgeshire and appears to be getting heavier, take care when travelling and plan longer for your journey."

Snow dusted on the BCH police car. 

Snow dusted on the BCH police car. - Credit: BCH Unit


Here's a first look at some beautiful pictures of winter wonderland in Cambs. 

Wisbech

More snow falling in Wisbech this morning (March 31).

More snow falling in Wisbech this morning (March 31). - Credit: Click Therapy CIC

Ely

A beautiful scene in Ely of a frosty morning. 

A beautiful scene in Ely of a frosty morning. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

Jack and Emilie enjoying a snow breakfast this morning!

Jack and Emilie enjoying a snow breakfast this morning! - Credit: Sade Chambers


 

Blossom tree in Ely with a dusting of snow.

Blossom tree in Ely with a dusting of snow. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

March 

What a scene to wake up to in Highfield Road, March. 

What a scene to wake up to in Highfields Road, March. - Credit: Vanda Rutter


Huntingdon 

Samantha Hardy sent in this pic of her little dude in Buckden throwing a snowball on the school run. 

Samantha Hardy sent in this pic of her little dude William (6) in Buckden throwing a snowball on the school run. - Credit: Samantha Hardy

Naomi Hind sent in this photo of her little girl Ava (4) enjoying the snow in her unicorn hat.

Naomi Hind sent in this photo of her little girl Ava (4) enjoying the snow in her unicorn hat. - Credit: Naomi Hind

Peterborough

Winter showers coming in, in Peterborough.

Winter showers coming in, in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

An aerial view of the snow settling in Peterborough.

An aerial view of the snow settling in Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

An aerial shot of Peterborough's snowy scene.

An aerial shot of Peterborough's snowy scene. - Credit: Terry Harris

