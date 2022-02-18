The Met Office issued a red weather warning across the South East, bracing the region for the arrival of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Met Office

Storm Eunice is due to hit Cambridgeshire today, with the Met Office issuing "rare" red weather warnings for the area and across the South East of England.

Powerful winds ranging from 60mph to 70 mph are expected further inland, but more exposed coastal regions will be bracing themselves for the possibility of wind speeds in excess of 90mph.

The progress of the storm

The last red weather warning issued by the Met Office coincided with Storm Arwen in November 2021, but previously there had not been a red weather warning since March 2018.

Red is the most extreme weather warning, and the Met Office warn that it indicates a significant danger to life.

The public should expect the risk of flying debris, damage to buildings and homes, uprooted trees, delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights and more.

The Environment Agency has issued nine severe Flood Warnings along the Severn and Wye due to the high risk of flooding. However, there are currently no flood warnings or alerts for Cambridgeshire.















