Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Weather

Red weather warning explained

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:22 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 11:49 AM February 18, 2022
The Met Office issued a red weather warning across the South East and Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office issued a red weather warning across the South East, bracing the region for the arrival of Storm Eunice. - Credit: Met Office

Storm Eunice is due to hit Cambridgeshire today, with the Met Office issuing "rare" red weather warnings for the area and across the South East of England.

Powerful winds ranging from 60mph to 70 mph are expected further inland, but more exposed coastal regions will be bracing themselves for the possibility of wind speeds in excess of 90mph.

The progress of the storm

The last red weather warning issued by the Met Office coincided with Storm Arwen in November 2021, but previously there had not been a red weather warning since March 2018.

Red is the most extreme weather warning, and the Met Office warn that it indicates a significant danger to life. 

The public should expect the risk of flying debris, damage to buildings and homes, uprooted trees, delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights and more.

The Environment Agency has issued nine severe Flood Warnings along the Severn and Wye due to the high risk of flooding. However, there are currently no flood warnings or alerts for Cambridgeshire.





Cambridgeshire Weather
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Repairs planned at Little Paxton Bridge

Travel Features

Disruption warning over bridge repairs in St Neots and St Ives

Julian Makey

person
Garage replacement plan

Housing News

Garage plans which upset residents are set for approval

Julian Makey

person
Milestone marked in construction of Huntingdon Fire Station.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Milestone marked in construction of new fire station

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

Cambs Live News

Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon