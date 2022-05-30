Video

Cambridgeshire is set to see patchy cloud and scattered showers at the start of the half-term week (File picture) - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

Schools in Cambridgeshire have broken up for the half-term holiday in time for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

After temperatures in the high teens over the weekend, the Met Office's forecast for the schools' week off is mixed - with rain and clouds over Cambridge, Ely, Huntingdon and Wisbech over the next few days.

Today (Monday, May 30), temperatures are set to peak at 15C at midday.

According to the Met Office, the chance of rain stands at 80 per cent at most places in Cambridgeshire from around 5pm, with cloudier, cooler weather into the evening.

On Tuesday (May 31), the Met Office forecasts sunnier weather across the county, with a slightly warmer peak of 16C.

Wednesday's temperature is likely to peak at around 16C, with scattered showers and patchy sunshine in the southern part of the county.

The four-day Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday begins on Thursday, June 2.

Highs of 19C are expected, and the early-week forecast suggests the Jubilee will begin with cloudy weather throughout Thursday, with some sunny spells.

Met Office forecasters think that the chance of rain in Cambridgeshire peaks at around 20pc on Friday, with highs of 19C in Huntingdon, St Neots and Cambridge.

The Big Jubilee Lunch is set to take place on Sunday, June 5, with an estimated 16,000 street parties planned for the four-day weekend.

Cambridgeshire is set for sunny spells and patchy cloud throughout Sunday.

The Big Jubilee Lunch takes place on Sunday, June 5 (File picture) - Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

The Met Office's long-range forecast for the period June 3 to June 12 features "unsettled" weather across the south of England.

It reads: "It is most likely that the start of the period will be fine and dry, with plenty of sunshine in places.

"Some southern and eastern areas will perhaps be cloudier at times, and there is a chance that unsettled weather may reach the far south over the weekend. Winds should be light, but slightly breezier in the south, especially along the coast.

"Temperatures higher in sunnier parts of the north and west, but closer to average elsewhere and still cool at night.

"Later in the period, the settled weather may continue, bringing drier conditions to western and southwestern areas whereas cloudier conditions and showers remain in the east and northeast.

"Temperatures above average for the southwest, but likely to be rather cool in the northeast."

The weather forecast for Hunstanton and Skegness on the Norfolk and Lincolnshire coastlines suggests that half-term week will begin with rain.

Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast is set for rain at the beginning of this week (File picture) - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Up until Wednesday, June 1, temperatures on the coast are due to peak at around 15C today (Monday), according to the Met Office.

In London, this week's weather is likely to be a mix of sunshine and cloudy weather - with highs of 21C by Sunday, June 5.