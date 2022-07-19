A warning to motorists and passengers to only make essential journeys during "extreme heat" this week - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Temperatures across Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire have soared this week, with the whole of the UK experiencing a heatwave.

The Met Office issued red and amber weather warnings for "extreme heat" in Huntingdonshire and large parts of the UK on July 18 and July 19.

The previous UK record high temperature was still standing after Monday, July 18, despite Met Office red warnings, with temperatures reaching 36C in the county.

However, the record has now been broken, with 40C being surpassed for the first time in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at London Heathrow on July 19 at 12.50 pm, according to the Met Office.

The previous record temperature experienced in the UK was 38.7C - which was recorded at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

The warm weather has disrupted schools throughout Cambridgeshire, with 25 schools partially or fully closed due to hot weather.

The A14 westbound carriageway suffered heat damage in the Bottisham area, and railway firms have revised train timetables.

All Great Northern and Thameslink trains which run north of London were cancelled for Tuesday due to "extreme heat".

Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs trains throughout the Home Counties, has opted to suspend all services to the north of London's Zone 1 on Tuesday, July 19.

The decision to cancel trains followed a day of disruption on the UK's rail network as temperatures hit 36C throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and London.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils launched "beat the heat" campaigns on social media, urging members of the public to stay safe amid the Met Office red weather warning.

A councils statement reads: "Health experts are urging people to prepare for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday with a red warning in place for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"The exceptionally hot temperatures mean that overnight temperatures may not fall below 20 Celsius in some locations, especially cities and larger towns.

"The red alert has been issued as there is a risk to health from such high temperatures, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

"This can lead to serious illness or be a danger to life. Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense."