News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Weather

Video

Cambs to bake in temperatures close to 30C amid UK extreme heat warning

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:32 AM July 20, 2021   
Temperatures will stay close to 30C across Cambridgeshire for the rest of this week.

Temperatures will stay close to 30C across Cambridgeshire for the rest of this week. - Credit: Clare Butler

Temperatures will continue to hit sweltering highs for the rest of this week across Cambridgeshire – hotter than top European holiday destinations. 

The latest Met Office forecast states that the county can expect temperatures between 27 and 28C from today (July 20) to Thursday (July 22). 

Temperatures in the county will beat tourist destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife. 

Highs of 26C are expected on Friday (July 22) as the heat will drop ever so slightly, as most places around the county can expect a high of 24C. 

In Huntingdon and St Neots temperatures will hit 28C tomorrow (July 21), elsewhere in Ely and March it will be 27C before gradually cooling off towards the weekend. 

Over in Whittlesey, the first Fenland Aquapark at the scenic Gildenburgh Water was set to see revellers enjoy the heat while having fun on slides, climbing walls, a rope swing – and even a trampoline. 

On Monday the Met Office issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning" covering a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 33, hospitalised after Range Rover smashes into metal railings
  2. 2 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
  3. 3 Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash
  1. 4 Looking back at the history of the Great North Road and Huntingdon Market Square
  2. 5 Brampton Road in Huntingdon to close for one day
  3. 6 Hartford pub taking a cautious approach to Freedom Day
  4. 7 Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display
  5. 8 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  6. 9 Over £8m National Lottery grant will transform Great Fen
  7. 10 Dramatic last-bowl victory sends Hunts to first Adams Trophy final

Forecasters have warned people to stay out of the sun during the afternoon, close their curtains to keep living rooms cool, stay out of direct sunlight and drink water. 

Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert, warning members of the public to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people. 

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: "We have an amber extreme heat warning in place until Thursday. 

"Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C (89.6F), even reaching 33C (91.4F) in isolated spots across southern England, so very warm for many. 

"Even the more cooler areas will see temperatures in the twenties while other places could see some thundery showers." 

He added: "I'd say people should stay out of the midday sun, apply sunscreen when outside, be wary of any health issues you may have and make sure to stay hydrated.” 

Cambridgeshire Weather
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a new bypass on the A141 in Huntingdon will be discussed at a combined authority meeting.

Cambridgeshire Highways

New A141 Huntingdon bypass to 'reduce congestion and improve safety'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Floods inflicted £3.8m worth of damage in less than a day to 20 businesses in St Ives on December 23/24.

Flooding

Flood damage bill to businesses in St Ives hits £3m

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus