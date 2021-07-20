Video

Published: 11:32 AM July 20, 2021

Temperatures will stay close to 30C across Cambridgeshire for the rest of this week. - Credit: Clare Butler

Temperatures will continue to hit sweltering highs for the rest of this week across Cambridgeshire – hotter than top European holiday destinations.

The latest Met Office forecast states that the county can expect temperatures between 27 and 28C from today (July 20) to Thursday (July 22).

Temperatures in the county will beat tourist destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife.

Highs of 26C are expected on Friday (July 22) as the heat will drop ever so slightly, as most places around the county can expect a high of 24C.

In Huntingdon and St Neots temperatures will hit 28C tomorrow (July 21), elsewhere in Ely and March it will be 27C before gradually cooling off towards the weekend.

Over in Whittlesey, the first Fenland Aquapark at the scenic Gildenburgh Water was set to see revellers enjoy the heat while having fun on slides, climbing walls, a rope swing – and even a trampoline.

We sent reporter @johndevine1961 to find a place to keep cool during this scorching weather, he found Fenland Aquapark, a new attraction in Whittlesey. Listen again: https://t.co/gikmuQyX0q pic.twitter.com/bY7kfCES6c — BBC Radio Cambridgeshire (@BBCCambs) July 19, 2021

On Monday the Met Office issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning" covering a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.

Forecasters have warned people to stay out of the sun during the afternoon, close their curtains to keep living rooms cool, stay out of direct sunlight and drink water.

Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert, warning members of the public to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: "We have an amber extreme heat warning in place until Thursday.

"Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C (89.6F), even reaching 33C (91.4F) in isolated spots across southern England, so very warm for many.

"Even the more cooler areas will see temperatures in the twenties while other places could see some thundery showers."

He added: "I'd say people should stay out of the midday sun, apply sunscreen when outside, be wary of any health issues you may have and make sure to stay hydrated.”