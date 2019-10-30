So far people from across the district including the team at the Hunts Post has been outside collecting rubbish from the streets, with more than 100 bags being collected already.

However, we still need your help if we are to hit out target of 1,000 bags of rubbish.

If you are a school, a business, a community group, or even an individual, get involved and pick up rubbish you see on the streets and help keep Huntingdonshire looking clean and tidy.

All you have to do is get together with your friends and family, and organise a morning or afternoon of litter picking. It doesn't have to take very long, but the results will hep towards the Let's Talk Rubbish campaign.

To get involved, collect bags of rubbish, and dispose of them in the correct bins. Then, send us pictures of your litter pick, alongside your name and how many bags of rubbish you have collected. As the weeks go by, our target is to collectively gather 1,000 bags of rubbish.

But the campaign doesn't stop there, if you are doing your bit to save the environment please let us know. It could be banning plastic cups from your office, or encouraging people to bring in their own water bottles. Whatever it is, please do let us know.

Editor Daniel Mansfield said: "Thank you to everyone who has helped so for with our litter pick target. We have had an array of volunteers help clear up the streets of Huntingdonshire and for that, we are very thankful. However, we still need your help. If you have a spare hour or two, please do collect bags of rubbish to add to our total, and help us hit our target."

Tag us in your posts on social media by using the hashtag #Letstalkrubbish, give us a call, send an e-mail, or drop into our office.

For more information e-mail katie.ridley@archnat.co.uk or call 01480 443472.