Following the revelation last month that the team behind the former Secret Garden Party festival had applied for a licence for a new event - Mistress Mary, at Abbots Ripton - it has emerged that another festival is being proposed.We Out Here - billed by organisers as a 'worldwide family gathering' - is set to take place from August 15-18 at the same former Secret Garden Party site in Abbots Ripton, subject to a licence being granted. On the proposed lineup for We Out Here are Gary Bartz feat Dwight Tribe & Saul Williams, Matthew Herbert's Big Band, Tirzah, The Comet Is Coming, Mala & The Outlook Orchestra, and Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids. DJ sets from Theo Parrish, Francois K, and Gilles Peterson are also set to take place. The event is being organised by Gilles Peterson, who said on the official festival website: