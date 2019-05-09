We Out Here festival is proposing to come to Abbots Ripton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED We Out Here festival is proposing to come to Abbots Ripton. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Following the revelation last month that the team behind the former Secret Garden Party festival had applied for a licence for a new event - Mistress Mary, at Abbots Ripton - it has emerged that another festival is being proposed.

We Out Here - billed by organisers as a 'worldwide family gathering' - is set to take place from August 15-18 at the same former Secret Garden Party site in Abbots Ripton, subject to a licence being granted.

On the proposed lineup for We Out Here are Gary Bartz feat Dwight Tribe & Saul Williams, Matthew Herbert's Big Band, Tirzah, The Comet Is Coming, Mala & The Outlook Orchestra, and Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids.

DJ sets from Theo Parrish, Francois K, and Gilles Peterson are also set to take place.

You may also want to watch:

The event is being organised by Gilles Peterson, who said on the official festival website: "I really wanted to bring to the UK a festival that celebrates the elements of UK club culture, and the community that surrounds it, that I have been lucky enough to be a part of over the years."

A post on the official website added: "Joining the musical dots between soul, hip hop, house, afro, electronica, jazz and beyond, we will be showcasing both outstanding live music and some of the best record collections in the world.

"The festival will take place over four days and nights and will offer a variety of boutique and luxury camping as well as quiet and family camping areas. This is a worldwide family gathering, open to all ages and all walks of life."

The last Secret Garden Party festival was held in 2017, coming to a close after 15 successful years in Abbots Ripton.

In April, the firm Backwoodsman Ltd applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for a licence that would allow it to host the Mistress Mary festival at Abbots Ripton Hall, in Abbots Ripton, from July 20-21.

Mistress Mary and Secret Garden Party are both references to the early 20th century novel The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Abbots Ripton Hall is owned by Lord De Ramsey, and his son, Freddie Fellowes, is a director of Backwoodsman Ltd.