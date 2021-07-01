Published: 10:00 AM July 1, 2021

Help and advice is available from groups such as Dementia UK. - Credit: DEMENTIA UK

Alcohol related brain damage (also known as alcohol related brain impairment) is caused by drinking alcohol excessively over a prolonged period of time.

It can be caused by a combination of reasons including vitamin B1 deficiency (thiamine), the toxic effects of alcohol on nerve cells, head injury and blood vessel damage. There are three main types of alcohol related brain damage; Wernicke’s encephalopathy, Korsakoff’s syndrome and alcoholic dementia. Both Wernicke’s and Korsakoff’s can occur singularly or in combination when it is called Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

We Need To Talk - Credit: HUNTS POST

Wernicke’s encephalopathy often has a sudden onset and is characterised by movement and balance problems, loss of coordination, confusion, disorientation and abnormal eye movements.

Korsakoff’s syndrome occurs more gradually and the symptoms are usually attention and concentration problems, gaps in memory which are usually filled inaccurately (confabulation) and a difficulty learning new information.

Alcoholic dementia is characterised by a deteriorating ability in planning, decision making and assessment of risk. There tends to be a change in personality, reduced impulse and emotional control which may lead to conflict and socially inappropriate behaviour. In addition there are problems with attention, concentration and memory.

Alcohol related brain damage tends to be more common in people in their 40s and 50s and comprises about 10% of the cases of young onset dementia diagnosed.

If the excessive consumption of alcohol is stopped and vitamin B1 levels increase, about 25 per cent of cases recover completely, 50 per cent of the cases show a partial recovery with some degree of damage (but this tends to remain static) and 25 per cent of the cases diagnosed progress with damage to the brain and nervous system and may need long term care eventually.

People who are drinking excessively should have a gradual withdrawal of alcohol as suddenly stopping or rapidly reducing the intake may lead to: tremors, delirium, sweating, hallucinations, depression, anxiety and insomnia.

If alcohol related brain damage is diagnosed, the person and the family should be assisted to: