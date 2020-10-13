We now have support from both Huntingdonshire MPs and have been contacted by people who have experienced loss and want to tell their stories as well as those who have set up groups to help others.

The campaign aims to bring grief out of the shadows and get people talking and supporting each other. The Hunts Post is also backing Sue Ryder’s calls for a Government review of bereavement services across the country. This is especially important now due to the likely consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put on people who have been unable to spend time with loved ones in hospitals and care homes.

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly said: “I fully support The Hunts Post campaign for evidence and action to be taken on how we deal with bereavement.

“It is really important that we look at what provision is out there.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara also gave us his backing and he said: “I congratulate the Hunts Post on raising this hugely important subject.

“Grief is always difficult to deal with and it has been an especially difficult time in recent months when many people have suffered considerably, particularly when they have lost loved ones.

“At times of grief it is comforting to turn to others for support, whether they be family or friends. Sadly, during the pandemic, this has sometimes not been possible and for those concerned the situation has often become even worse.

“I know that those responsible for health care, work incredibly hard and they do a fantastic job in helping those who are suffering. But there is always more that can be done and we need to enquire what that is, both for now and for the future.”

Many health professionals fear there could be long-lasting mental health issues for some who have been unable to provide comfort to a loved one dying from Covid. With that in mind, The Hunts Post says, society must be equipped to provide bereavement support to anyone who needs it now or at some point in the future.

We Need To Talk Podcast: You can listen via our host Audioboom online at www.podfollow.com/need-to-talk

If you have an iPhone you can use the Apple podcasts app, which should already be downloaded on your phone, so search your apps for ‘podcasts’ and use the search to find: We Need To Talk...Grief.

Or use the digital music service Spotify by searching under ‘archant podcasts’ or listen on the TuneIn/ Deezer app.

Podcasts are a great way to listen to discussions on topics that matter in your community.