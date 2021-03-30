News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Easter egg donations to help refuge children thanks to St Ives plumbers

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:33 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM March 30, 2021
More than 80 Easter eggs were donated to charity from St Ives' Waterworx.

More than 80 Easter eggs were donated to charity from St Ives' Waterworx. Plumber Jake and logistics coordinator Shaz are pictured. - Credit: Waterworx/ Embrace CVoC

A St Ives plumbing company has been helping spread joy by donating more than 80 Easter eggs to charity.

Waterworx Plumbing and Heating Services contacted Peterborough-based children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime to say they were keen to help children in need this spring.

Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions - the majority of Embrace’s support services are currently online making it difficult to deliver eggs to individual children.  

However, staff from Embrace contacted staff at Peterborough Women’s Aid who were grateful for the chocolate donation.  

Kym Moussi, director of Waterworx, said: “As a business we believe it’s really important to support our local community, businesses and charities.  

“We’ve been totally overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity - we’ve had more than 80 eggs donated.”  

Some of the eggs were also sent to Cambridge Women’s Aid.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives
  2. 2 Moves to tackle 'worst examples' of problem parking in Huntingdonshire
  3. 3 What you can do as lockdown restrictions ease from today (March 29)
  1. 4 Mayor of St Neots in favour of half a billion-pound road upgrade
  2. 5 Schoolboy Alfie to run miles for charity to raise money in memory of sister
  3. 6 Fascinating history behind village sign in Perry
  4. 7 Trial closure of Godmanchester to Huntingdon bridge is delayed
  5. 8 Five places in Huntingdonshire with a fascinating history, including a pub ghost!
  6. 9 Residents of Perry have worked hard to keep community together during pandemic
  7. 10 Million steps challenge for St Neots woman Becki

Clare Taylor, chief executive of Peterborough Women’s Aid, said: “The children will be delighted that they have been in people’s thoughts and it will certainly bring a smile to their faces.  

“It will add to their positive experience of staying in the refuge as some children may not have celebrated Easter in this way before.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul with Nile Rogers

Album recorded in St Neots hopes to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Highways England awarded a half-a-billion pound contract to transform the A428

Highways England

Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Advantage Schools hoping to build  a new secondary school in St Neots.

Plans for new secondary school in St Neots back on track

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new park in St Ives has been named after Henry and Joan Berman

New park in St Ives to be named after Henry and Joan who gave so much to...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus