Easter egg donations to help refuge children thanks to St Ives plumbers
- Credit: Waterworx/ Embrace CVoC
A St Ives plumbing company has been helping spread joy by donating more than 80 Easter eggs to charity.
Waterworx Plumbing and Heating Services contacted Peterborough-based children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime to say they were keen to help children in need this spring.
Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions - the majority of Embrace’s support services are currently online making it difficult to deliver eggs to individual children.
However, staff from Embrace contacted staff at Peterborough Women’s Aid who were grateful for the chocolate donation.
Kym Moussi, director of Waterworx, said: “As a business we believe it’s really important to support our local community, businesses and charities.
“We’ve been totally overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity - we’ve had more than 80 eggs donated.”
Some of the eggs were also sent to Cambridge Women’s Aid.
Clare Taylor, chief executive of Peterborough Women’s Aid, said: “The children will be delighted that they have been in people’s thoughts and it will certainly bring a smile to their faces.
“It will add to their positive experience of staying in the refuge as some children may not have celebrated Easter in this way before.”