News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Burst water main in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:53 AM August 25, 2021   
Anglian Water are dealing with a burst water main in Eaton Ford.

Anglian Water are dealing with a burst water main in Eaton Ford. - Credit: ANGLIAN WATER

The Hunts Post is receiving reports from people living in the Eaton Ford area of St Neots who have no water supply.

After contacting Anglian Water this morning (Wednesday) we have been told there is a burst water main. 

Anglian Water has issued the following statement: “Our teams are currently dealing with a burst water main in the Eaton Ford area of St. Neots. 

"We would like to apologise to those customers who are experiencing loss of water and we are working quickly to rectify this.”

You may also want to watch:

Cambs Live
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former Carphone Warehouse in Huntingdon set to be 24-hour gaming centre

24-hour adult gaming centre recommended for approval

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Two-car crash in Hemingford Grey - but luckily no one was seriously injured. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon