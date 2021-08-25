Published: 7:53 AM August 25, 2021

Anglian Water are dealing with a burst water main in Eaton Ford. - Credit: ANGLIAN WATER

The Hunts Post is receiving reports from people living in the Eaton Ford area of St Neots who have no water supply.

After contacting Anglian Water this morning (Wednesday) we have been told there is a burst water main.

Anglian Water has issued the following statement: “Our teams are currently dealing with a burst water main in the Eaton Ford area of St. Neots.

"We would like to apologise to those customers who are experiencing loss of water and we are working quickly to rectify this.”