At 06:32 am this morning, Anglian Water identified a burst water main, which is now causing issues in Eaton Socon, Eaton Ford and surrounding areas of St Neots.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We have identified a burst water main in your area that we are working hard to get fixed, so that we can get a supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

“Please don’t worry, they’re following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you safe.

“They will only contact you face-to-face in an emergency.”

“Supplies should be restored by midday today, but we will update this message if anything changes.”

“Again we are really sorry, we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

Anglian Water has also said residents should expect the water supply to look a little cloudy or discoloured when it is back on.

Anglian Water spokesman said: “Just run your tap for a few minutes and it should be clear.

“You can find out more information about the appearance of your tap water on our Water Appearance page.”