The scheme, costing more than £5million, will see 1.7km of new pipeline laid down St Peters Road and Abbots Ripton Road, to connect with the existing water network.

The pipeline will connect the new 6,000-home development in Alconbury to mains water, helping to provide a “resilient water supply for the future”.

The work, which is due to commence on Monday is expected to last for several months, finishing in the summer.

In order for the work to be completed, a road closure will be in place on Abbots Ripton Road for approximately eight weeks, starting from Monday. Work will also take place at the entrance to the Towerfields Leisure Park (opposite Tesco) for approximately 10 days, starting on the March 29.

However, this closure will only be in effect overnight, meaning the retail park will still be accessible during opening hours.

Part of the work will be completed using a directional drilling technique in order to minimise disruption for customers and road users. This technique negates the need for open trenches as the water pipe can be pushed through a pre-drilled hole underground, rather than digging up the road surface.

Advanced warning signs will be put in place to notify local residents of the upcoming works. However, access to residents, businesses and the emergency services will be maintained at all times, with a full diversion route clearly signposted.

Working hours will be between 7.30am-5.30pm, Monday and Friday; however the road closures will be in place 24 hours a day.

Regan Harris, Anglian Water spokesman, said: “Our region is one of the fastest growing in the UK, and the development at Alconbury is one of the largest in Cambridgeshire, so it’s essential that our network meets the demands of a growing population and is resilient for the future, to keep taps running for years to come.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience these works may cause and we will do our best to minimise disruption wherever possible. We would also like to thank our customers for their patience and co-operation while these essential works are completed.”

If you have queries contact the 24-hour customer helpline on 03457 145 145. Information can also be found on the Anglian Water In Your Area website at www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.