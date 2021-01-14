Business News: Anglian Water says apprentices needed despite pandemic
Julian Makey
- Credit: ANGLIAN WATER
Huntingdon-based Anglian Water is taking on 38 more apprentices, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The water company has continued to employ new recruits without needing to make use of the Government’s furlough scheme.
Gemma Betney, for Anglian Water, said: “Never before has access to water been so important for health and hygiene.
"As key workers we play a vital role in keeping taps running, toilets flushing and drains draining during the pandemic."
The water company has a big requirement for science and engineering skills in its workforce, and offers a wide range of roles across the region, guaranteeing a permanent role at the end of the course.
Courses can last anywhere between 18 months and four years, depending on the type of role, and is often a mixture of classroom and practical hands-on learning supporting the team, across the region.
