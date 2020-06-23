Cambridge Water has said it is carrying out repairs to a burst water main which left some homes without water at the weekend.

The authority has issued a statement in which it says “customers should not notice any difference in the quality of their water”.

The burst water main, just south of Longstanton, resulted in some people experiences low water pressure and some homes had no water.

The properties affected were in areas of St Ives, Fen Drayton, Swavesey, Hilton, Longstanton, Connington and Over.

Ciaran Kelly, head of operations at Cambridge Water, said: “Thank you to everyone who was affected by the burst on Saturday, for their patience.

“This was a significant burst with the repair ongoing at the moment and due to be completed on Wednesday.

“However, we have re-zoned the water through different water mains while we finish the repair, so customers won’t notice any difference to their water.

“If anyone does have any issues, contact us so we can check.

“As we enter a period of high demand with some very sunny weather, we would ask customers to use water wisely to support long-term sustainability. There are lots of ideas and tips on our website.”