A teenager who failed to stop for police, drove at more than double the speed limit and narrowly missed crashing into other cars has been sentenced.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were on patrol in Huntingdon Road, Fenstanton, on the afternoon of August 2 last year when they spotted a Vauxhall Corsa being driven without insurance.

Shanice Lamb, 18, of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade, was turning the car around in the middle of the road and when officers illuminated their lights and indicated for her to stop, but she sped off.

The teenager continued onto Cambridge Road and drove at more than double the road’s 30mph speed limit.

She swerved onto the opposite carriageway and drove on the wrong side of the road over the speed bumps towards the high street, narrowly missing colliding with an oncoming car.

Lamb sped past a line of traffic on the wrong side of the road and officers lost sight of the car as they approached a road closure at the junction of High Street and Bell Lane.

Officers established the only possible direction of travel was onto Bell Lane, and a member of the public then pointed out that a car had crashed on the corner up ahead.

It became obvious that this was Lamb’s Vauxhall Corsa, which had knocked over wheelie bins and narrowly missed hitting a black Mercedes which was about to turn out of Bell Lane onto the High Street.

An officer approached the car, but as he did so, Lamb sped off again. Officers lost sight of the car again but 15 minutes later, after a search of the local area they found the car on School Lane, locked but with the driver’s window open.

A member of the public told officers they saw a woman and two men running from the car and across the school field.

Officers searched the car and found a driving licence with Lamb’s name and address on, together with a bank card belonging to a family member and a damaged black phone.

Other officers conducted a search of the area and found two men together with Lamb, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance. A roadside breath test and drugs test were carried out and both returned negative results.

In police interview, Lamb admitted the vehicle was not insured, stating that she was “looking for the right kind.”

Lamb, who had passed her test less than four weeks beforehand, admitted driving the way she did “in the heat of the moment.”

She told officers the two other boys she was with had cannabis with them and added that she had failed to stop because they had “egged her on.”

Lamb would not disclose the names of the boys with her, but stated that she was fully in control of her actions that day and was not forced to do anything.

She apologised to officers for her actions and said she “wanted to kick herself”, promising that she would not drive dangerously again.

Lamb admitted driving without insurance and dangerous driving at a previous hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court and her case was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentence.

PC Alex Bond of the BCH Roads Policing Unit said: “Lamb’s manner of driving was incredibly dangerous and the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“Speeding is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on Cambridgeshire’s roads, together with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Lamb was spotted while officers were out on a proactive patrol and this highlights the message that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.”

The teenager was sentenced on Monday, June 1, where she was handed a 12-month community order, 180 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.