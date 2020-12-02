Debri of Lorry this morning PICTURE: Martin Lawrence Debri of Lorry this morning PICTURE: Martin Lawrence

Fire-fighters remained at the scene in London Road until midnight last night.

The lorry, which was carrying chemicals, caught fire near the Esso garage and the road will now have to be resurfaced due to extensive damage. Road blocks and closures are still in place and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and the flames were so high they could be seen over people’s roof tops.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Papworth, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Ramsey, including the water carrier, attended the incident.

Lorry on fire outside Esso garage last night PICTURE: Liam Mooney Lorry on fire outside Esso garage last night PICTURE: Liam Mooney

“The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.”