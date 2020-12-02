Video

Published: 11:10 AM December 2, 2020 Updated: 12:18 PM December 8, 2020

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that a specialist cleaning operation is underway after a huge blaze in St Ives last night.

Fire-fighters remained at the scene in London Road until midnight last night.

The lorry, which was carrying chemicals, caught fire near the Esso garage and the road will now have to be resurfaced due to extensive damage. Road blocks and closures are still in place and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and the flames were so high they could be seen over people’s roof tops.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Papworth, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Ramsey, including the water carrier, attended the incident.

“The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.”

Cambridgeshire Police have also given a statement, confirming that the driver of the lorry has now been reported for driving offences.

In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.20pm yesterday evening December 1 with reports of a collision and a lorry fire on London Road, St Ives.

“Police and fire crews attended the scene where a lorry had crashed into a wall and set on fire.

“Fire crews tackled the blaze and the road was closed.

“The road is likely to remain closed this morning while the area is cleared.

“The driver of the lorry has been reported for driving offences.”