Police received multiple reports Narendran Paramanathan, 47, was driving his Lexus on the wrong carriageway of the road near Boxworth at 12.30am on Christmas Eve last year. The court heard that he had attended a party in Fenstanton where he had become intoxicated and left around 11pm. He eventually collided with a lorry at low speed after the driver had seen his car and stopped. The lorry driver then manoeuvred his vehicle so that Paramanathan's car was pinned against a crash barrier. On Friday (June 21) , at Cambridge Crown Court, Paramanathan, of Worcester Avenue, Hardwick, near Cambridge, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and five months and ordered to pay £425 costs. PC Sara Rose said: