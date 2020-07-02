The video shows the inside of the pub marked out with social distancing signs.

The pub will be using its large outside area, which can seat up to 200 people, during the opening weekend (July 4/5).

Landlord Brandon Bent has put a booking system in place. There will be portable toilets available outside, but no food will be served for the time being.

Mr Bent, said: “We are really happy to be opening on Saturday and look forward to seeing our customers again.

“We require people to book the tables in advance and they can do this by calling us.”