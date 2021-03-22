Video

Published: 6:11 PM March 22, 2021

Isla Hastings, aged seven, completed the last mile of her 46-mile challenge on Saturday at Pocket Park in St Neots. - Credit: ARCHANT

A St Neots girl has completed her last mile of a 46-mile fundraising challenge and raised more than £10,000.

Isla Hastings, aged seven, has raised a whopping £10,770 for Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge, after she cycled the last mile at Pocket Park in St Neots on Saturday morning.

Isla was joined by mum Nadine, brother Dillion, Black Cat Radio breakfast presenter Ste Greenall, who completed the last mile with her, and St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson.

Ste Greenhall completed the last mile with Isla on Saturday morning. - Credit: ARCHANT

Nadine said: “It was really good, I’m so proud of her, and I am completely overwhelmed that we have far exceeded our target.

“Considering we only started with a £500 target, I don’t think any of us could have dreamed that we would raise this amount of money.

“An extra £100 was raised on the day with the help of Black Cat Presenter Ste.

Isla was also presented with a medal by Cllr Ferguson.

Isla with Stephen Ferguson, mum Nadine and brother Dillion. - Credit: ARCHANT

“She loved her medal that she received from the mayor and I had to get one for Dillion as well, so he didn’t feel left out."

Isla and Dillion at the finish line on Saturday. - Credit: ARCHANT

Isla suffers from a condition called Freeman Sheldon Syndrome and wanted to raise money for the hospital that helped her since birth.

She is one of only 500 people in the world who have the condition and she also has arthrogryposis and scoliosis.

Isla has been biking an average of 1km every day and tries to complete more at the weekends on her little trike which she received as a Christmas present.

She was also inspired to start her fundraising challenge when learning about Egypt in school.

Her challenge was based on the Giza Pyramids Virtual Challenge, which takes her through the city of Cario right to the oldest seven wonders of the ancient world- all virtually.

Cllr Ferguson said: "It is a fantastic effort from Isla and fantastic to see that the whole community got behind her and it just goes to show that if you put the effort in, you can get the rewards. She is an incredible and inspirational person and I am really proud to have got to know her."

Isla with Stephen Ferguson at the finish line. - Credit: ARCHANT









If you would like to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/islabear