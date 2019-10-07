Around 3,000 women from across the area lost up to six years of their state pension with little or no notice due to the Pensions Acts of 1995 and 2011, despite having paid National Insurance contributions.

The decision, handed down at the Royal Courts of Justice found there had been "no discrimination based on age" and "no direct discrimination on grounds of sex."

Speaking on behalf of the Huntingdonshire Women Against State Injustice (WASPI) campaigner, Heather Cook, said; "This is a very sad day for women born in the 1950s. It will cause a great deal of anger and heartache as well as further serious financial difficulties for many women. 1950s women started work without the protection of the 1970's equalities legislation. Now it feels like we are being further discriminated against in the name of equality.

"We will carry on our campaign for justice with even more fire in our bellies. With a General Election imminent, MPs need to remember that 1950s women have the vote."

- In 1995 the government introduced a gradual increase of the state pension age for women from 60 to 65 but did not write to tell them. Another change in 2011 accelerated the rise to 65 and increased it to 66 for both men and women by 2020. Some women were written to in 2009, 14 years after the first change, but letters were then stopped until 2012. Many women received no notice at all and those who did receive letters had very little time to prepare for such a major change.

- The changes to women's pensions were the subject of a Judicial Review hearing in the High Court on June 5/6 led by human rights barrister Michael Mansfield QC, the decision of which was announced last week.

- 3.8 million women in the UK born in the 1950s are affected by this decision.