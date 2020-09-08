The decision will affect some 4,000 women in Huntingdonshire alone.

On July 21/22, a virtual Court of Appeal hearing took place on behalf of the Back to 60Campaign after the High Court denied their case last October. Michael Mansfield QC and his team argued that 1950s women were discriminated against on the grounds of age and sex when their state pension age was changed from 60 to 66.

Heather Cook, co-ordinator of the Huntingdonshire Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group, said: “After years of campaigning we are awaiting this judgement with baited breath to see if we will finally get justice. 1950s women have been denied several years of the state pensions they paid into throughout our working lives. Many are in dire financial straits or have to carry on in jobs they are no longer physically fit to do.

INFO: Huntingdonshire WASPI can be contacted via email: huntingdonshirewaspi@gmail.com,