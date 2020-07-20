The hearing, listed for July 21, by BackTo60, is crucial for the 8,000 women in Huntingdonshire who have been denied up to six years of state pension contributions they have made during their working lives.

Last October, the High Court rejected claims of sex and age discrimination “on all grounds” brought by the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaign group.

Heather Cook, a representative from the Huntingdonshire WASPI group, said: “This is a more senior court.”

“The justices have committed to looking at all the legal grounds again. WASPI groups all over the UK, including here in Huntingdonshire, have contributed to the costs of bringing the case.

The WASPI campaign was founded in 2015 and continues to attract widespread support from women who feel they have been treated unfairly. It is aimed at women born in the 1950s affected by changes to the State Pension Age (SPA).

WASPI says it is not against equalisation, but it objects to the “unfair way” that changes to the Pensions Acts of 1995 and 2011 were implemented with inadequate or no notice.

“We are very hopeful that this time the judgement will go in our favour. I really hope that this time 1950s women will get the justice they deserve,” explained Heather.

“Women have been treated very unfairly. They paid into the National Insurance fund for decades, only to be told at the last minute that they would have to wait several more years for the pensions they were relying on from age 60.”

In June last year the case was heard for the first time in the High Court. The action was brought by the Back To 60 Campaign and led by Michael Mansfield QC.

The High Court announced last October that the women’s case of sex and age discrimination had been rejected “on all grounds”.

INFO: If you are interested in finding out more or joining the Huntingdonshire WASPI Supporters Group, there are details on Facebook.