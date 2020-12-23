Breaking

Published: 10:02 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:36 PM December 23, 2020

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service have responded to incidents involving flooding in Ramsey, Kimbolton, Tilbrook, Alconbury, Woodwalton and Elm tonight (December 23).

Fire crews have warned drivers, to not take the risk of driving through flood water.

There are also reports of flooding on the St Ives industrial estate, parts of Fenstanton, and the Fen Drayton banks are full.

In a statement, the fire service said: “We have crews ready to respond, but please only call 999 if there is a danger to life.”

Huntingdonshire District Council said in a Facebook post: “We are currently managing major flooding incidents in the district and working with emergency services in both areas. evacuations and rest centre procedures are underway in both areas and remain the emergency priority.

You may also want to watch:

“We are currently unable to assist with individual requests. For assistance and advice please call Floodline on: 0345 988 1188.

“If you are in immediate danger call 999.”

Advice on flooding: https://www.gov.uk/.../flooding-health-guidance-and-advice