Reader Denise Gable sent in this photo.

Drivers are being urged to take alternative routes as the A1123 Earith Bridge both ways, between B1050 Shelfords Road and Bridge End, remains closed.

Residents are being warned that the due to the uneven surface of the road, water may be deeper in places.

Earlier in the week flooding affected Riverside Park in Huntingdon and St Neots as well as the Welney Wash.

Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Following wet weather over the past week and with more rain forecast, there is a continued risk of flooding in large parts of England over the festive period.

"We continue to monitor rainfall and river levels closely and to operate our flood defences, reducing the risk of flooding to thousands of homes and businesses.

"Sadly around 100 properties have flooded since Thursday, but over 18,500 properties have been protected by flood defences across England.

"We advise people to sign up for flood warnings, stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through flood water - just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

