The fire service has warned homeowners to get their chimneys swept following a fire in Holywell yesterday (March 2).

A crew from St Ives and a crew from Huntingdon were called to a fire on Holywell Front in Holywell at around 10pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a chimney in a house. They extinguished the fire using chimney rods and a hose reel and returned to their stations by midnight.

A fire service spokesman said: "Please ensure that you get your chimney swept and brickwork inspected at least once a year, preferably before lighting it for the first time. This will help to prevent a chimney fire."