Cambridgeshire police have issued a warning after receiving reports that a man in a Mercedes car has been seen following women in the Ramsey area.

The force is urging people to remain vigilant in the area and to call 101 if they notice any suspicious activity.

A Facebook post on the Policing Huntingdonshire said: “We’re aware of reports of a man in a Mercedes vehicle following women in the Ramsey area.

“We’d like to reassure you that he has been issued with a Community Protection Warning (CPW) which may be followed by a Community Protection Notice if he does not comply with the warning. We would urge you to report all suspicious activity to police by calling 101 or online: www.cambs.police.uk/report.