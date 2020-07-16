The force is urging people to remain vigilant in the area and to call 101 if they notice any suspicious activity.

A Facebook post on the Policing Huntingdonshire said: “We’re aware of reports of a man in a Mercedes vehicle following women in the Ramsey area.

“We’d like to reassure you that he has been issued with a Community Protection Warning (CPW) which may be followed by a Community Protection Notice if he does not comply with the warning. We would urge you to report all suspicious activity to police by calling 101 or online: www.cambs.police.uk/report.