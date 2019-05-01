The crews from Huntingdon and Thrapston, were called to a house fire on Loop Road at around 10:30am.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Both crews returned to their stations by 1pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was started by incense sticks that had been left unattended.

“Incense and candles can be dangerous if left unattended so always ensure they are placed in a draught-free area, well away from curtains, furniture or other flammable surfaces.

“Make sure you leave plenty of space around the area and ensure that the surface is flat and stable.”