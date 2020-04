The council has issued a tweet this morning (April 20) warning residents that they would never ask for money and their staff always carry ID.

A spokesperson for HDC said: “We’ve been made aware of people claiming to work for the council, knocking on doors asking for a donation to go towards food parcels.

“We will never ask for money and our community team carry ID at all times. If you are to receive a food parcel we will already be aware of this.”