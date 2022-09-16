Huntingdonshire District Council is looking to create a network of Warm Spaces for residents to keep warm throughout the winter months in response to the rising cost of living.

Community organisations across the Huntingdonshire district will be invited to join the Warm Spaces programme to create a directory of places where people can go in order to keep warm while they take part in different activities.

Organisations that register for the programme will be able to apply for a Warm Space Community Chest Grant to help them create or improve Warm Spaces to enable them to make a positive difference for those living in the area.

Councillor Ben Pitt, executive councillor for Health and Community at Huntingdonshire District Council said: "The cost-of-living crisis is resulting in unprecedented pressures on people and, sadly, with the winter months approaching many people will be forced to make tough decisions about when they can afford to heat their home.

"We want to support our residents during the winter months by working with our local partners to create a network of Warm Spaces. We know that many of our partners across Huntingdonshire already provide this type of facility, so if this is you, we're asking you to consider registering your facilities so we can create a Warm Spaces directory and begin to let our residents know how to access the Warm Spaces near them.

“We hope these Warm Spaces can be welcoming environments where people of all ages can go to take part in something fun while meeting new people in their community. Local organisations that are able to help will also be eligible for our Warm Spaces Community Chest Grant scheme to help them make a positive difference to our local communities."

More information, including a Warm Spaces application form, can be found on our website at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/people-communities/warm-spaces/