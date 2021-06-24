Funding approved for renovations to Waresley Village Hall

Published: 8:00 AM June 24, 2021

The community of Waresley in Huntingdonshire is set to receive an improved and updated vlllage hall, thanks to a £33,333 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The money will go towards a project to install central heating, insulation and new lighting, replace windows and redecorate the hall in Eltisley Road, Waresley.

Ingrid Sims, of the Waresley Village Hall Trustees and Management Committee, who is managing the improvements project believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area and contribute massively to the energy efficiency of the village hall.

She says: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Waresley, bringing their much-loved village hall into the 21st Century.

"It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to seeing the improvements take shape over the next three to four months.

"We hope to be enjoying our fabulous, smart, energy efficient and warm new village hall by Christmas.”

Waresley Village Hall provides a facility for the people of Waresley and the surrounding villages to hold community events and functions, for local community groups to meet and for local providers to hire out and provide educational and leisure activities.

The hall holds a central position in this active and lively community.

Kerry Talbot, FCC Communities Foundation, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Waresley Village Hall project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people across the area.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Since 1998, FCC Communities Foundation has granted over £200m to more than 7,000 projects which benefit people living within 10 miles of a FCC Environment landfill site.



