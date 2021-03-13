Published: 2:00 PM March 13, 2021

The village of Waresley has a pub, a farm shop, a garden centre, a school, a church with a strong community spirit.

Rod Kerr, clerk to Waresley-cum-Tetworth Parish Council and secretary of Waresley Cricket Club says lots has been done in the village to keep people connected over the last year during the pandemic.

“The Bluebell 19 volunteers were there to help those who were affected by the lockdown. They helped to deliver food, essentials and prescriptions to those who needed them and this was a huge success," said Rod.

“This is a joint group with Tetworth, Abbotsley and Great Gransdens and there are 40 odd members.”

Rod said in the last few weeks other events that would normally be held in the Waresley Village Hall had taken place online due to the lockdown restrictions.

Rod said: “In the last few weeks, we have held a gin and wine tasting event through Zoom which would normally take place in the Village Hall.”

“We are also looking forward to cricket matches starting again in the summer at Waresley Cricket Club and for the pavilion to open again. People usually sit on the grass and have a sandwich and watch a match."

Lucy Barrett was the youngest person to join Waresley's senior cricket club in 2020. - Credit: Rod Kerr

Rod praised the family-run business, Woodfarm Free Range Eggs also based in the village where you can pop down and get some fresh eggs.

Owners of the Waresley Park Garden Centre, Robert, Michael and Stephen Baker have been able to stay open for the last three months during the third nationwide lockdown, in line with the Government guidelines.

Michael said: “We have seen a steady influx of customers come through the door, but there are fewer customers.

“People are generally spending more on their gardens at the moment which is understandable.

“We are aiming to provide some planters near the entrance and exit of the village to brighten things up a little.”

The village also has a popular woodland area called ‘Waresley Woods’ which adjoins with Gransden Woods and is well known for its large amount of Bluebells which grows there in the summer.

Waresley cricket club - Credit: Rod Kerr



