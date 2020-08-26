Emergency services attended but the driver of a Volkwagen Polo, Stephanie Rivers, 33, of Coronation Avenue, Warboys, died at the scene.

She was involved in a head-on collision, involving a black BMW 325 and the Polo, happened at just after 10pm.

The passenger of the Polo, a woman, and the driver or the BMW, a man, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tribute, Stephanie’s mother, Patricia Rivers and sister, Tracy Leaper, said: “Steph was a kind, caring, beautiful, animal-loving daughter, wife, sister and auntie. She will be forever loved and truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 546 of 20 August.