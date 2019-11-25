The 38-year-old of High Street, Warboys began his offending spree in King's Ripton Road, Sapley on 22 July when he used a ladder to break into a home leaving half eaten food and drink on the floor and making off with a mobile phone, foreign currency, jewellery, bank cards and a driving licence.

He pinned a man against a wall and held a knife to his neck in Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon at about 1.30am on 23 July demanding money before a member of the public intervened.

Rea targeted his next victim just moments later on the same road, smashing his head against a wall and demanding his wallet. The victim shouted out for help and Rea made off on his bicycle.

A short while later at 11am he attempted to snatch a handbag from a woman walking along St Germain Walk. He managed to pull her prescription from the bag before making off.

Rea then knocked on the door of his next victim in Drivers Avenue. When the occupant opened the door, he barged in and picked up a knife and demanded money. He pointed the knife at her and held his hand over her mouth.

The woman handed over £80 and the keys to her Vauxhall Corsa which he took but later abandoned and stole a bike from Ermine Street.

Two days later he reappeared at Fenstanton Pharmacy in High Street at 4.24pm with a knife. He pointed it at staff and demanded drugs which they handed over along with cash.

The next day (26 July) he knocked on the door of an elderly couple in Edinburgh Drive, St Ives. Rea pulled out a knife and a hammer, took them upstairs and threatened to harm them if they didn't hand over their £1,700 cash.

Rea evaded police until 30 July when they arrived at a property in Spencer Drive, St Ives where they thought he was staying.

After a six hour siege with Rea threatening to harm himself, making threats to police and setting fire to items within the house, he was arrested and found in possession with a mobile phone and keys to a Peugeot which he had stolen from the property.

Rea pleaded guilty to 12 offences including one burglary, two attempted robberies, four robberies, two counts of threatening someone with a blade or point, arson and two counts of theft at Cambridge Crown Court on 4 September. He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (25 November).

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: "Rea embarked on a crime spree for his own selfish gain with no thought for the victims, some of which are still suffering from the traumatic experiences they were subjected to. His actions could have easily led to serious injuries to the victims and also police officers yet he continued committing appalling crimes knowing police were after him.

"Rea is a dangerous individual and the sentence reflects this; Cambridgeshire Police will pursue every individual who commits serious crime and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.

"I would like to thank the victims and witnesses who came forward during this investigation, their bravery allowed police to secure the necessary charges to make sure Rea cannot commit crimes against law-abiding citizens of Cambridgeshire for many years to come."