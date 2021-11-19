Jim Smith, from Warboys has raised over £700 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. - Credit: Archant

A former St John Ambulance volunteer has dyed his beard to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer (PC) UK.

Jim Smith, 70, from Warboys,has raised more than £700 for (PC) UK by dying his beard and hair purple.

Jim is a survivor of Pancreatic cancer and wanted to support the charity who gives a lifeline to those who are diagnosed with the condition.

Jim Smith dyed his beard purple to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK. - Credit: Archant

Jim said: “At first I thought what have I done, as when they first put it on, it went really really dark.

“I was walking down the street yesterday in Warboys and people kept giving me funny looks.

“I have volunteered for PC UK now for a number of years to give support to other people for what I went through.

"This where someone who has been newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and has been offered surgery, can be put in touch with a volunteer like myself to receive telephone support.

"Being able to talk to someone who has actually experienced what they are about to go through can be a tremendous help for them."

Jim was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and underwent chemotherapy and thankfully recovered, he said: “The fact that I am still here puts me in the 5 % survival group at the moment.”

Jim is a volunteer for Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: Archant

While going through treatment, Jim became a local hero after his next door neighbour, rushed round with their toddler who had fallen unconscious.

Jim saved Buddy Mulholland’s life by giving immediate CPR and Jim was later nominated for an award for his heroic effort.

Ellie Whittaker, a Digital Services Officer for Pancreatic Cancer UK said: “Over 10,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year in the UK.

"It's the 5th biggest cancer killer in the UK, with the lowest survival rate of all common cancers.

"More than half of people die within 3 months of being diagnosed.

"Pancreatic Cancer UK's vision is that everyone with pancreatic cancer survives to live long and well.

“We're here to support people today, and we campaign and fund research for a better tomorrow.

“Jim is one of our wonderful volunteers helping to make this a reality.”

Jim decided to raise the money at this time to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day which was on November 18.

For more information about the charity's work go to: www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/