Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021

Wartime veteran Reg Millns had a 100th birthday to remember after the Royal British Legion and the RAF Wyton Voluntary Band combined to make it a special day.

Mr Millns received more than 200 birthday cards - double the 100 requested in a Facebook appeal.

Reg Millns celebrated his 100th birthday in regimental style. - Credit: Hayley Ward Photography

Alan Scott, of the Legion’s St Ives branch said: “The Royal British Legion, St Ives, saw a post on Facebook, asking for 100 birthday cards for Reg’s 100th birthday.

“Like many others, we reposted the request and eventually, Reg received more than 200 cards.”

Reg Millns with Royal Engineers, Warrant Officer Brian Durber on his 100th birthday. - Credit: Hayley Ward Station Photography

Mr Scott said: “The branch wanted to honour Reg on his birthday so we decided to take the branch standards to his house to wish him a happy birthday.

“At the same time, personnel from RAF Wyton had seen the post and had started to arrange for the RAF Wyton Voluntary Band to attend and it was natural for the RBL and the band to team up and make Reg’s birthday as special as we were able in the circumstances.”

Members of the RAF Wyton Voluntary Band came and played for Reg on his 100th birthday. - Credit: Hayley Ward Station Photography

There were standard bearers at Reg's home to mark the occasion. - Credit: Hayley Ward Photography

Last year, The Hunts Post told how Mr Millns, who served with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, remembered the joy of celebrating VE Day, which marked the end of the war in Europe, in Cairo with just six bottles of beer between 500 men.





