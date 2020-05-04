99 year old Reg Millns playing Scrabble PICTURE: Heather Lucas 99 year old Reg Millns playing Scrabble PICTURE: Heather Lucas

A World War II veteran who remembers sharing six bottles of beer between 500 men in his regiment on VE Day is celebrating his 99th birthday today (Monday).

Reg Millns, from St Ives, served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps (RAOC), which was responsible for supplying ammunition and military equipment to the frontline.

Reg served from 1941-1946 mostly in Cairo, Egypt, where he helped to look after supplies and equipment.

He was in charge of three platoons and received five medals and an African Star for his services.

99 year old Reg Millns having a roast dinner PICTURE: Heather Lucas 99 year old Reg Millns having a roast dinner PICTURE: Heather Lucas

Reg recounted his memory of VE day in 1945 and said: “I remember I was in Cairo serving in the RAOC and the way we kept in contact to receive any news, was through a Signal call from Africa.

“They announced that the war was over on VE day in 1945 and we were all so happy, and people were cheering.

“I thought it was funny because we had only six bottles of beer, which had to be shared out between 500 men!

“I think we all only got a sip of beer that day.”

Reg recalled some other memories of when he served in the war, he said: “One of my highlights during that time was visiting the nativity in Bethlehem during the Christmas of 1945.

“Also at the beginning before going to Egypt, we were put on a Queen Elizabeth liner in the middle of the night which sailed all the way around Africa for a month and soldiers from New Zealand and Australia wanted to go home, so we came in to replace them.

After the war Reg, married Rita Hooper and they had a happy marriage for 56 years.

Rita passed away in 2002 from cancer and they have one son, Tony Millns, who said Reg was very liked whilst serving in the war.

He was regularly giving away his cigarette ration coupons because he didn’t smoke.

Reg celebrates his birthday today and his carers have organised a surprise happy birthday song to be sung for him from the riverside, so he can listen from his balcony.