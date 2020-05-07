Police capturing a Wallaby that was roaming around St Ives PICTURE: Huntingdonshire Police Police capturing a Wallaby that was roaming around St Ives PICTURE: Huntingdonshire Police

The Rural Crime Action Team assisted Huntingdonshire police officers on Wednesday evening at 11pm to capture the wallaby and bring him home.

The kangaroo was found roaming around a resident’s garden in St Ives and is believed to have escaped 24 hours before.

The wallaby was first seen in Ramsey Road just before 11pm and was spotted by a runner, who called Cambridgeshire police. Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team helped to get the kangaroo home and say he seemed to be unharmed by experience.