Mens' walking group aims to support mental health and wellbeing

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:47 PM April 29, 2021   
Steve Whitney, Martyn Cosgrave, Luke Newman, Ben Auld, Ian Bradbury and John Judge.

Steve Whitney, Martyn Cosgrave, Luke Newman, Ben Auld, Ian Bradbury and John Judge.

A group that aims to support the mental health and well being of men has been set up in St Neots.

A series of walks have been organised and are being led by Justin Leigh, founder of Focus4growth, a business that is a network of coaches, which specialise in business performance coaching.

Justin, 48, from Little Paxton, is leading a group called‘Walk&Talk4men and members meet up at Paxton Pits. 

Justin said: “A guy called James Mace set up the first Walk&Talk4Men in Essex and there are now many of these groups across the UK. 

"James found that connecting with people in nature was good exercise, therapeutic, good for processing thoughts and to speak about what was on their mind.  

Justin Leigh has set up a mens' walking group in St Neots.

Justin Leigh has set up a mens' walking group in St Neots.

You may also want to watch:

“It created a safe space for men to connect with one another and not only to get support but to talk about similar things that others might be going through.  

“Our St Neots Walk&Talk4Men group, creates that same opportunity for men to speak about what is on their minds and to meet and connect with other people, or to hear other people’s life situations.  That in itself can be perspective changing for us.” 

Justin explained that he has received some lovely comments from people who have attended the walks.  

Justin said: “I received excellent feedback from the group, including people saying that they have really been looking forward to it since last month.” 

“Others also expressed that it is a such a great thing to do and they really enjoy the walks and the company.” 

“The weather has been great, which always makes a difference, if you would like to join us next month, please feel free to do so.” 

Luke Newman, set up the charity called For Men to Talk and Luke joined Justin and the St Neots group on the previous walk, on Sunday April 18. 

The next walk is taking place on Sunday May 16 and to find out more visit the St Neots Walk&Talk4Men Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/WalkandTalk4MenStNeots 

To find out more about 'Walk&Talk4men' visit their website at:  http://www.walkandtalk4men.com/

Mental Health
St Neots News

