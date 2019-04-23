The Walk of Witness service saw hundreds of people join a procession through St Ives. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED The Walk of Witness service saw hundreds of people join a procession through St Ives. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

More than 200 worshippers gathered at the Crossways Christian Centre for a short service before a large wooden cross was carried along Ramsey Road.

Councillor Tim Drye, the mayor of St Ives, was in attendance as the procession stopped outside the town's fire station, the old parish hall, and outside the Norris Museum.

Volunteers distributed a booklet of the readings and hymns and picture cards of Jesus, while representatives from different churches took turns to carry the cross between stops and to deliver the readings.

The walk ended at Market Hill, where a service was celebrated for the assembled congregation, led by ministers from the churches, with hymns supported by music from Somersham Town Band, and concluding with a homily from Fr Karol Porczak, priest from the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.

The event was organised by Churches Together in St Ives. Participating churches included: All Saints, Christian Fellowship, Crossways, Free Church, Methodist Church, Sacred Heart, The Bridge and the Prayer Palace.