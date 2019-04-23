The Walk of Witness took place through Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT The Walk of Witness took place through Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT

The walk commenced from Huntingdon Methodist Church, moving along the High Street, to St Benedict's Court, Chequers Court and the Market Square. The mayor of Huntingdon, councillor Sarah Gifford, attended the event along with more than one hundred worshippers, some of whom carried a wooden cross to mark the events of the first Good Friday.

Dr Chan Abraham, director of Daybreak Ministries, who helped to co-ordinate the event, said: “There was a great sense of unity and joy as this large body of Christians from all backgrounds walked through Huntingdon in remembrance of the first Good Friday. The singing was incredibly powerful and it was a delight to see our fellow citizens enjoying the music and words, some centuries old, and others more contemporary.

At each stopping point, Bible readings were explained by short talks on “The Seven Words of Jesus from the Cross” given by Dr Abraham, Revd James Bamber and Revd Clifford Owen. Mandy Abraham led the singing, accompanied by Paul Bradshaw on guitar, and Jan Smith provided signing for deaf people.

Dr Abraham added: “The Good Friday Walk of Witness brought encouragement and inspiration. We're glad to have shared with our community some of the hope that Easter brings, and the Christian message of peace in these troubled and uncertain times.”