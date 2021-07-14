Published: 3:49 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM July 14, 2021

There are walk-in Covid vaccine centres across Cambridgeshire this weekend. - Credit: Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com

More information has been announced about where to get a walk-in Covid vaccine this weekend.

The Vaccinators on Tour campaign, led by NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is bringing COVID-19 vaccination opportunities into local communities to ensure nobody is left behind with the vaccination programme.

The local NHS is holding more walk-in clinics this week, offering people even more opportunities to get their vaccination.

The walk-in clinics are open to anyone over 18 years old for both first vaccinations and second doses. No appointment is needed.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and CCG Chair said: "Our amazing Vaccinators on Tour are continuing their hard work to make sure everyone gets their vaccine.

"The walk-in clinics are in addition to our bookable vaccination centres, making it even easier for people to get vaccinated.

"We have already seen an increase in infection rates, due to the Delta variant, so it is still really important to get vaccinated.

"COVID-19 hasn’t gone away and it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as you can.

"The walk-ins are open to anyone over 18 who needs a first or second dose, the second dose is really important to make sure you’ve got the best protection.”

There will be a walk-in clinic at Doddington Hospital on July 17 and 18, from 9am till 5.30pm for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine.

A full list of vaccination clinics is available on The Vaccinators on Tour website at: www.thevaccinators.co.uk