Published: 12:36 PM June 25, 2021

Walk-in vaccination centres for second dose jabs have been set up in Little Paxton and Alconbury on Saturday.

Little Paxton Surgery and Alconbury surgeries are both holding walk-in vaccination clinics for people aged over 40 on Saturday (June 26) for first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the local NHS’ continued focus to get as many eligible residents vaccinated as soon as possible.

Their Astra Zeneca vaccine walk-in vaccination clinics are open to adults aged over 40, or for anyone who would like Astra Zeneca, for people who need their first or second dose. Second jabs are available if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose for people aged over 40 or at high risk, and 12 weeks for people aged under 40.

The details of the clinics are

Little Paxton Surgery, 40 High St, Little Paxton, Saint Neots PE19 6EY. Clinic running from 9:30am until 12pm

Alconbury Surgery, School Lane, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4EQ. Clinic running from 2pm-5pm.

Dr Frankie Lasman, A1 Primary Care Network clinical director, said: “As a local GP I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It doesn’t matter if you’ve not got around to it yet, just come along this weekend and we’ll get you vaccinated. You do not need to be a patient with our surgeries, this is open to any adult over 40, or for anyone who would like AstraZeneca.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chairman of the CCG, added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure nobody is left behind, which is why we are running a series of walk-in clinics across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough this weekend, with many more planned for the coming weeks.

“It’s really important that people not only get their first dose, but also their vital second dose to ensure they have the maximum protection against COVID-19. So make sure you drop in to one of our walk-in clinics this weekend to get the jab.”

Local residents only need to bring a face covering with them to the walk-in clinics. Although it will help NHS staff process patients quickly if they also bring their NHS number or ID, people can still drop by if they do not have these to hand or do not know their NHS number.

Background info

Anyone coming for their first dose will need to book a second dose online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

If they would prefer, people aged 18 and over can get their vaccination by booking an appointment at one of our existing vaccination sites by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.











